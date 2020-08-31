How many law enforcement people were shot, ambushed and hit by rocks, etc., over the weekend? These so-called protestors, looters, business burners and other criminals have completely defeated and destroyed BLM. These liberal-run states have left their cities run by criminals and allowed looting and burning. One liberal said it’s okay to riot, just stay away from her home. What a sweetheart she is! Who votes these lunatics into office?
Voters, from both parties, better wake up and think what their kids and grandkids will have to suffer. This great country will be lawless, footless, workless, carless. Everything you have now will be a memory.
If you want socialism, take Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Harris, Waters, Schiff, Nadler, Obama, Comey, Hillary and all the ones wanting socialism, and go to Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, and don’t come back. Happy trails to you who are a waste of human life.
By the way, who is funding these criminals? George Soros comes to mind right away. This guy hates the USA and somehow he gets our tax money to help pay for his stirring up trouble in our great country. It’s time to show him the exit door, and all the other USA haters.
I read in a paper that the Clarion County Commissioners are trying to get more money to waste on their pet projects from another COVID-19 fund. One funding is for Clarion Borough. Don’t these elected officials know there are more towns in the county other than Clarion? They need help.
It’s a disgrace to use COVID-19 money on anything other than hospitals, nursing homes, firemen, ambulance services, and anyone involved with saving lives.
Remembers these commissioners in the next election. Could I get all the tax money back that I have paid for years?
God bless America and please support law enforcement. Without them, we are going to be in a bad situation.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg