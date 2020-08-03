The Great Divide in the United States is untruth driven, some say.
He who tells the most believable untruth that is believed by many, wins in a country that is by most estimates 80 percent Christian. How can that occur, an almost 50-50 split on truth when the core belief of Christianity is truth?
Is there a conspiracy by the left to come up with false scientific based evidence to marginalize President Trump?
Is there a conspiracy on the right to prove that the coronavirus is a hoax, and that more than 160 countries world-wide are the only proof against that concept including the dead or dying, and those suffering from the virus, if they really are dead or dying or suffering?
Could the media distort the news to the point that it is impossible for 160-plus countries world-wide to be unaware (ignorant) they are being used to prove a lie?
Is Dr. Fauci the Witch Doctor?
Is Dr. Stella Emmanuel the Witch Doctor?
Is the Pater Noster (Our Father) prayer correct with the wording, “Our Father who art in heaven...lead us not into temptation?”
Should the prayer for the latest god on the scene for many, President Donald J. Trump, have a similar phrase? Our Leader...lead us not into Magical Thinking, but deliver us from COVID-19 with sound science, etc.
Dr. Stella Emmanuel is as convincing as Fauci if you watch the abridged video of her, some say, with other white coat wearing doctors supporting her concept that it is all a hoax, and that for $10 a pill, taken daily, you can overcome the virus invented of Big Pharma, by Big Pharma, for Big Pharma. A family of five at $10 per day is going to spend $1,500 a month to avoid the virus, based on that logic, if you believe hydroxychloroquine, is really the drug that will prevent a virus that some believe doesn’t really exist in the first place, and will disappear in November, or whatever month if the election is moved, based on when Putin wants it, some say.
To be fair to Dr. Stella Emmanuel (God is with us): they seemed to have lost the rest of the two-hour video which shows her describing a woman’s orgasm in her sleep as she has sexual relations with a demon, which then causes ovarian cysts or other such female issues.
Have we been duped, and who is doing the real duping. Who can know?
Should President Trump side with Putin because he’s white and it is believed the Caucasus Mountains in Russia, are where Caucasians come from? Or should he side with Germany, which he has ancestral ties to, and is now weakened if we pull out 12,000 troops, allowing Putin a firmer threat foothold in the area?
Is the Abrahamic God of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faith, simply putting us to the test, and who is winning, and who is failing? Can his only Son come forth and perhaps clear this up?
For sure, those who truly have the virus, and who may spread it unknowingly because they feel fine, or those who are suffering from it, may wonder why their god is using them, and not the real non-believers in the Dr. Fauci/Dr. Emmanuel struggle to win the final battle to find out who is the real Slim Shady, and will the real Slim Shady please stand up? So we can tell Which Doctor is Witch?
JACK PAULDEN
Rimersburg