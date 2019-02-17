Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN OR FREEZING DRIZZLE. A THIN GLAZE OF ICE IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...CLEARFIELD, NORTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON AND SOUTHERN LYCOMING COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&