HERSHEY — Brookville’s Colby Whitehill bleeds blue and white.
The Raider heavyweight proved that last year, when as a junior he turned down the offers of some prep schools to come compete for them after he won a state title.
Whitehill, a Pitt recruit, instead chose to stay at home and finish his high school career in a Brookville singlet with one goal in mind — becoming the school’s first-ever two-time state champ.
And, he did just that in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon as he completed a perfect weekend, and season, by pinning Church Farm senior Emmanuel Lawal (34-8) in 1:03 in the state finals to capture his second straight gold medal in the heayweight class.
The pin was Whitehill’s third first-period fall on the weekend as he went 4-0 to finish off a perfect 40-0 season. It also was his 28th fall of the season and the 86th in his career. The Raider went undefeated the past two years, going 39-0 en route to winning his first state title.
Whitehill’s last loss was a 7-2 setback to Valley’s David Schuffert in the 285-pound seventh-place bouts at states in 2018.
“That was my biggest goal since I ever stepped on a mat at Brookville,because no else had ever done it and I wanted to be the first to do it,” said Whitehill of winning state crown No. 2 to make school history. “I was out there to score points all weekend even if I couldn’t get the pin. I was out there scoring as many points as I could from all positions. It’s a mindset game now.”
As for staying at Brookville for his senior season, Whitehill said, “I wouldn’t change this feeling for the world. I got the best coach (Dave Klepfer) in PA. I didn’t need to go anywhere else.”
Whitehill was part of a strong showing for the Raiders that saw them have four state semifinalists for the first time since 1999 when it crowned a pair of state champs in the late Jason Gilligan and Jeremy Reitz.
Teammates Owen Reinsel (113) and Nathan Taylor (220) each placed fourth for their first state medals, while Cayden Walter finished sixth at 106 for his first PIAA medal. Brookville finished sixth in the team standings with 74 points. A full story on that medal trio will appear in Monday’s Courier Express.
“I’m really proud of everyone on this team,” said Whitehill. “if you come in and work hard day in and day out, you’re going to get somewhere in this sport. It’s about hard work and your mentality.
Whitehill made quick work of the field to reach his second straight state final. He pinned Bellwood-Antis’ Evan Pellegrine in 41 seconds Thursday in his opener before beating Burgettstown senior Riley Kemper (44-5), 8-0, in Friday morning’s quarterfinals. Kemper went to place fifth.
He came back Friday night in the semifinals and decked Tamaqua senior Bronson Strouse (38-5), a three-time state qualifier, in 17 seconds to punch his ticket back to the finals. Strouse placed sixth on the weekend.
On top of being the school’s lone two-time state champ, Whitehill is the fifth Raider to win a third medal, joining a group that consists of Gilligan, Brock Zacherl, Taylor Ortz and Caleb Hetrick. All but Hetrick won a state title during their Raider careers.
He also finished third on Brookville’s all-time wins list with a career mark of 132-13. Only Ortz (156-16) and Eli Morres (151-16), another heavyweight who won two PIAA medals, sit ahead of him. Morres was a state runner-up his junior year.
Klepfer had nothing but praise for his big man.
“It was important to him, and it was the big goal on his list,” said Klepfer of him winning a second state title. “It was important to him to stay home and try to become Brookville’s first two-time state champ.
“He just put together the type of season you can only dream about truthfully. I think he finished out 40-0 and I think only two kids went without getting pinned by him all season. And, one of those was down here (in semis).
“He’s a special talent, and at a school our size, you probably don’t see another kid like that come through. He’s just one of those kids who do the right things and loves the sport. He driven to be a champion, and that’s why he did what he did the last couple years.
“Hats off to him. He’s just a big-time competitor and he was fun to coach.”