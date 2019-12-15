MILL HALL — Led by Colby Whitehill’s run to the heavyweight title and a career milestone along the way, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team finished sixth and the 31-team King of the Mountain Tournament Saturday at Central Mountain High School.
Whitehill went 4-0 through the 285-pound bracket, notching three pins. He went into the weekend with 98 career wins. He’s now 102-13 for his career and the 19th Raider to hit the 100-win milestone.
In the final, he needed 54 seconds to pin Mifflin County’s Blaine Davie, but his semifinal bout was the closest as he decisioned Canon McMillan junior Giomar Ramos 2-0. Whitehill escaped in the second period, then got a penalty point for stalling.
Whitehill, the defending Class 2A champion at heavyweight, is the 11th Raider in the past six seasons to reach the milestone. He’s now won 49 straight bouts with 33 pins since the beginning of last year. He’s 10-0 with seven pins this year already.
The Raiders placed three wrestlers in the top eight — Nathan Taylor’s fourth at 220 pounds, and Elliott Park and Owen Reinsel each finishing fifth at 195 and 120 respectively.
Taylor was 5-2 with two losses to the same wrestler. He lost 3-2 to Canon Mac’s Evan Miller in the quarterfinals and then met him again in the consolation finals where Miller pinned him.
Park, also 5-2, also reached the quarterfinals before dropping into the consolation bracket. He beat Mifflin County’s Jacob Krepps 3-1 in the fifth-place bout.
Reinsel was 4-2, pinning State College’s Eric Weaver in the fifth-place bout.
The Raiders scored 116.5 team points, placing behind team champion Canon McMillan (189), Mifflin County (181), Chestnut Ridge (163.5), Bellefonte (129) and General McLane (125).
Raiders freshmen Brayden Kunselman (3-2) and Jackson Zimmerman (3-2) were one win shy of a top-eight finish at 126 and 170 respectively. Also wrestling were Cayden Walter (2-2) and Logan Ochs (0-2) at 113, Josh Popson (1-2) at 132, Parker Fleming (1-2) at 138, Wyatt Kulik (2-2) at 152, Wyatt Griffin (0-2) at 160 and Bryce Rafferty (2-2) at 195.