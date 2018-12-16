The second weekend of the high school wrestling season saw a pair of local teams compete in individual tournaments, with Brookville junior Colby Whitehill headlining those performances by winning the heavyweight title at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School.
Whitehill was one of three Raiders to place at the event, while St. Marys senior Tyler Dilley was the lone Dutchmen to land on the podium with a third-place finish (132) at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Whitehill dominated the heavyweight bracket at King of the Mountain, going 4-0 with four falls. Three of the those pins came in the first period — including the finals where he decked second-seeded Jacob Edwards of Central Mountain in 1:43.
The Raider senior was joined on the podium by freshman Owen Reinsel and sophomore Elliot Park.
The unseeded Reinsel put together an impressive 5-2 weekend, recording four pins on his way to placing fourth at 106. Both his losses came at the hands of Mifflin County freshman Nic Allison. The fifth-seeded Allison beat Reinsel 11-7 in the quarterfinals, then edged the Raider 3-2 in the consy finals.
As for Park, he came into the tourney as the sixth seed at 170 and also enjoyed a 5-2 weekend to nearly match his seed with a seventh-place finish.
Raider Cayden Walter (113) went 3-2 at the event, while teammates Wyatt Kulik (138), Jacob Cable (152) and Braden MacBeth (182) each went 2-2.
Parker Fleming (126), Cody Hetrick (145), Nathan Taylor (195) and Tanner LaBenne (220) were 1-2 in Mill Hall. Josh Popson (120) and Wyatt Griffin (160) each went 0-2.
In Cresson, Dilley carried the banner for St. Marys as went 5-1 on the weekend.
Dilley, the third seed, won his first three bouts before dropping a 3-0 decision to Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (No. 2 seed) in the semifinals. Cassidy, who was third in the state in Class AA two years ago for Bishop McCort before moving back to Bedford following an injury, lost 4-2 in the finals to returning state medalist Garret Cornell of Everett.
Dilley bounced back with a pair of bonus-point victories in the consolation bracket, including a 14-5 major decision against fifth-seeded Tyler Coddington of Somerset in the third-place match. Coddington was a two-time state medalist in Montana before moving to Somerset.
St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing went 3-2 at 126 and just missed winning a medal by one victory. Teammate John Wittman put together a 2-2 weekend at 160.
Dutchmen Nick Crisp (145) and Jeremy Garthwaite (182) went 1-2 at the tourney, while Ed Messineo (120), Connor Gausman (138) and Raivis Bobby (170) each were 0-2.
