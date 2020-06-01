I hardly know where to begin this morning. On top of a pandemic that is ravaging parts of the country, we now have widespread civil unrest in our towns and cities. The timing raised my eyebrows.
Many states have begun easing their stay-at-home directives, the weather is warming up, people are out and about again. And then, boom, the U.S. has seemingly exploded in outrage over the killing of a man in Minnesota.
The outrage is real and righteous. In 2020, nobody of any skin color or spiritual belief should have to fear for his life at the hands of law enforcement. It is wrong, plain and simple.
This is not who we are.
What puts me on edge are the outsiders who are flocking in like so many vultures, hijacking bona fide peaceful protests, bent on destruction and creating havoc for its own sake.
When was the last time you ever heard of civil unrest and public vandalism in Butler and Erie? I don’t think that happened even back in the late ‘60s. There’s something amiss here.
I tend to watch and read news from many sources, conservative and liberal alike. I don’t agree with all of them, but it’s part of being a well-rounded and well-informed American. It’s something we were taught in Helen Mogle’s eighth-grade English class, bolstered by her husband, Jack, in his American history class the following year.
Now is not the time to settle for getting the news from only one television channel. People complain about “fake news” all the time, and yet they believe everything they see and hear from a single cable news source. It has a conservative bias.
Doesn’t it seem odd that a liberal-leaning news outlet in Atlanta found itself under attack the day after the rioting started in Minneapolis? This was only hours after one of its field reporters was arrested on-camera in Minnesota. Unfortunately, the camera was still rolling as law enforcement led the young black man away in handcuffs.
Is this how things are done in America now?
I know what Tom Andrews would have said when he owned and operated the L-V. It would have been a resounding “No!”
I remember something from about 1964 when I was a little girl. A young black woman wanted to complete her student teaching at Redbank Valley High School and our townspeople petitioned to keep her out. They won.
Tom found himself waging something of a public war with the district’s superintendent. Both men were respected in the community. Only one of them could be wrong, and he won the battle.
That was 56 years ago and the outcome still shames me.
We’re better than that.
It’s difficult to predict what will happen in the next few weeks. I don’t know about you, but I pray for peace and safety for everyone across our land. These are perilous times and we can’t afford to turn on one another.
It is not outside the realm of possibility that some outside paid agitators will be visiting our little towns soon. I don’t make these things up. It is how things are done these days.
I recommend showing them the town limits posthaste and bidding them, “And don’t come back here again.”
Because that is who we are.
We are headstrong and self-sufficient in these parts. We stand for the national anthem without debate, cover our hearts and salute the flag without a second thought.
Why, oh, why, would we ever take our cue from outside hatemongers?
Back in 2012, the New Bethlehem bridge was dedicated to the memory of Joey Garrison, a young local soldier who lost his life during Operation Enduring Freedom. Members of the Westboro Baptist Church planned to disrupt the ceremony. A contingent of Freedom Riders motorcyclists discouraged them.
This is how we do things around here. We don’t throw the first punch in any way. We show up, stand strong and do the right thing.
The right thing does not include allowing paid agitators to make up our minds for us. The right thing includes supporting our honorable law enforcement personnel.
If you feel the need to protest in support of George Floyd, that is a cherished American right. Punching your neighbor and smashing up his business is not. There is no profit in it for anyone.
Because that’s not who we are.