Organ and tissue transplantation has become an important part of healthcare in Pennsylvania and the nation. Donation of organs and tissues by those who share this gift of life contributes to the success of transplantation. Ninety-five percent of Americans are in favor of being a donor but only 58 percent are registered. Forty-nine percent of Pennsylvanians are registered organ donors. There is still much work to be done.
Act 102 was initiated in 1994 and has increased Pennsylvania's efforts to inform and encourage individuals to become donors. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is responsible for the coordination of organ and tissue donation initiatives. Residents of Pennsylvania who have a driver's license or state I.D. card have the ability to go to PennDOT's website and become an organ donor. You do not have to wait until it’s time to renew your driver’s license. Another way to become a donor is to register on the Donate Life PA website.
Anyone can be an organ donor. If you are under age 18 a parent or guardian must sign to give permission. The ability to donate is determined on a case-by-case basis at the time of death and age is not a prohibiting factor. Individuals as old as 85 have become donors.
People of all ages and medical histories are potential organ donors. One of the myths about being eligible to be a donor relates to pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease or diabetes. Your medical condition at the time of death will determine what organs and tissues can be donated. Tissue and eye donations are many times an option when other organs may not be. As many as eight individuals can benefit from one organ and tissue donation.
Becoming an organ donor is an incredible act of kindness. Knowing that a donation has saved the life of a child, a mother, a son, a husband is a lifelong memorial to a loved one and can provide meaning and comfort in a very tragic, difficult time.