“Surely she would be healed if she just had enough faith,” Melinda said. “Or maybe it’s some of us. Maybe we just haven’t really believed. The Bible tells us ‘the prayer of faith will save the sick.’ Maybe we all need more faith as we pray.” (See James 5:15.)
“Just how do we measure faith?” Alicia asked. “Do we use a scale to weigh it, a ruler to calculate its area, or maybe a pitcher to find the volume? How much do we need to get what we want? Would we need a pound or a ton? How about a square meter of faith? How big is a mustard seed? That’s how much faith Jesus said we needed for some huge things. I’m not sure we should be blaming a lack of faith when we don’t get what we want. I think God may sometimes say ‘No.’ He is God after all, and He knows better than we do. We just need to pray for His will to be done and accept whatever He gives, even if it isn’t healing.” (See Matthew 17:20 and Luke 17:6.)
“But it must be God’s will to heal her!” Connie exclaimed. “Her three little children need her.”
“That’s our human perspective,” Jenny countered. “We don’t see the eternal picture as God sees it. We love her and want her here with us. We don’t see any possibility of a better plan for her kids, but God sees the entire situation from an eternal viewpoint. He knows what we don’t know, and He loves her, and her children, more than we can imagine. We do need faith, but not just faith in God’s healing power. We need faith in a God who loves us and will do what is best for us.”
It is true we need faith in a loving God, a God who knows us better than we know ourselves, a God who sees forever and makes plans for our best possible future.
People may have faith in many things that will let them down. Some have pinned all their hopes on a certain career only to discover technical advances have wiped out the need for their hard-won skills. Some have trusted certain people who have crumbled under the pressures of life and have turned out to be much less than trustworthy. Some have joined religious groups that have led far from the life Jesus bought for us with His blood on Calvary.
The question is not so much, “How great is your faith?” It is, “In Whom do you place your faith?” It is fine to have faith in your doctor for medical issues or a financial adviser for investments but making plans for your future according to the predictions in your horoscope will put you on shaky ground.
It is difficult to place your faith in someone you barely know. How well do you know God? Do you read His Word regularly? Do you “meditate on it day and night?” (See Psalms 1:1-2.) Do you habitually talk to Him in prayer? We have been told, “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” (See James 5:16.) When we keep God at the center of our lives, we can pray much more fervently and effectively.
We also should remember God is in charge. We are not in a position of power so that we can demand what we want and expect Him to give it to us. Yes, Jesus said, “Whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son (John 14:13 NKJV). But we need to remember that asking in Jesus’ name means that we pray as He prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, “Not My will, but Yours, be done.” (See Luke 22:42.)
True faith in God will make us realize He loves us so much that we can safely trust Him to be in charge. He wants to hear our dreams and our concerns, but we can depend on Him to “do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think.” (See Ephesians 3:20.) We are incapable of planning anything better than God has prepared for us.
•
Faith in God
Faith in God makes good days brighter,
Gives your soul a happy song,
But it’s even more important
When life seems to turn out wrong.
Faith in God can give you courage
As you face the hardest trial.
Faith in God can soothe your heartache,
Ease your sorrow, help you smile.
Faith in God seems oh so easy
When the skies above are blue,
But my friend, when storm-clouds gather,
Can our God have faith in you?
Are you just a “sunshine Christian,”
One who wilts when skies turn grey?
Or can you still trust His goodness
Even through the cloudy days?
Faith in God is most important
When so much in life goes wrong.
That’s when trust and love bring healing
And give faithful souls a song.
•
Bible Verses
James 5:15 (NKJV) — And the prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven.
Matthew 17:20 (NKJV) — So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.
Luke 17:6 (NKJV) — So the Lord said, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be pulled up by the roots and be planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.
Psalms 1:1-2 (NKJV) — Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night.
James 5:16 (NKJV) — Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.
Luke 22:42 (NKJV) — Saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.”
Ephesians 3:20 (NKJV) — Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.