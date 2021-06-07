My tax dollars finance Senators Dush, Kaufman and Mastriano to do the business of Pennsylvania. They claim that they did not use taxpayer money for their recent trip. Were the senators on their personal time or on public time collecting their salary?
They are to be working on behalf of all Pennsylvania citizens and not just those who are registered Republicans, but all those citizens who are registered as Independents and Democrats. Once again, I ask who paid for their trip?
Another question I have is: Who will pay for the cost of the “audit” these three are pushing?
Who is going to reimburse the county government for the entire process of an “audit”?
How much are you going to raise our taxes for your partisan “audit”?
ROSALIND MARTZ
Knox Township
Jefferson County