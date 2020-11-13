Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG WITH POOR VISIBILITY AND SLICK TRAVEL EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE VALLEYS THIS MORNING... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE FORMED THROUGHOUT THE DEEPER VALLEYS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN PENNSYLVANIA EARLY THIS MORNING UNDER CLEAR SKIES AND NEARLY CALM AIR. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S TO LOWER 30S WILL CAUSE THE SUPER-COOLED WATER DROPLETS OF THE FOG TO FREEZE ON CONTACT WITH SOME SURFACES, CREATING A THIN LAYER OF BLACK ICE ON ROADS AND WALKWAYS. USE EXTREME CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THIS MORNING IN AREAS WHERE THE FOG OCCURS, CONSIDERING THE POTENTIAL FOR POOR VISIBILITY AND ICY ROADS. ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR YOUR COMMUTE, REDUCE YOUR SPEED AND KEEP PLENTY OF BRAKING DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD.