Suppose that instead of having our Presidential elections run by states and tabulated by counties, we had separate federal elections for President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Something like that happens regularly in many countries in Europe and not a few in South America.
Imagine, if you will, what our level of trust in the integrity of the process would be today if every vote-counter was directly employed by the federal government — and Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, would also be the President, with hire-fire authority over each one of those vote-counters.
Let’s go back 20 years and imagine that same scenario, separate elections for federal government posts — and Al Gore, the incumbent Vice-President, was high up in the hire-fire chain for every one of those vote counters.
Yuck.
One underappreciated and little understood benefit to our complex, chaotic and occasionally criminal “system” or lack thereof is that, while President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races choose the leaders of the federal government, those elections are run by 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Though President Trump might rant and bellow, and even order a given state’s governor to do this or not do that, the governor can respond, “No!” There is some political risk to defying a sitting President. But there is also political risk to a President or that official’s political party for trying to bully and intimidate a state governor, especially if the people overwhelmingly support the governor.
And though state governors can order county officials to follow this procedure or that deadline, on a statewide basis, no governor can flat-out tell county election officials who can and cannot count the votes, where they must sit, etc. That is up to the county elections directors, with some deference to the county commissioners.
In this chaotic year, such a de facto separation of powers makes it virtually impossible to “fix” a federal election with anything approaching reliability. There are simply too many people involved, and those folks hold too many divergent political views, to be led like sheep when something stinks like sheep manure.
Sometimes, it actually works to the advantage of ordinary Americans to have the decision-making power spread so widely among people who have only limited or even nonexistent authority to boss each other around, because they do not work for each other.
They are supposed to work for us.
Almost all of the time, in the end, it works out that way, too.
— Denny Bonavita