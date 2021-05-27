When did Pennsylvania decide to hold its local, state and federal elections on Tuesdays?
Back in 1845, according to Jonathan C. Rothermel, writing for Capital-Star online news service. He is a political science professor at Mansfield University.
“The original reason for selecting Tuesday was because it was practically convenient for an agrarian society dependent on horses as the primary mode of transportation to travel to the county seat to vote,” Rothermel said.
If Congress were deciding the day this year, in an era of driverless cars, when would we vote?
Moving elections to weekends would offer a more convenient time for voters, and the U.S. would join most major democracies that cast votes over the weekend. Many countries vote on Sundays; some vote Saturday-Sunday.
In addition to convenience, weekend voting would provide a serendipitous side effect, neatly encapsulated in the pirated cliché: “The family that votes together, stays together.”
On Tuesdays, voting must be done before or after work for most working adults. Those schedules are usually disparate for couples, especially if childcare is a factor.
On weekends, that pressure disappears.
Republicans who are aghast at the 2020 reliance on mail-in voting should cheerfully support weekend voting — if Republicans have any sense of cheerfulness left at all. Weekend voting eases the time pressures that push us toward using mail-in voting. Remember, mail-in voting has its disadvantages for voters, including a huge one: What if a candidate does something stupid or, worse, fatal, in the week or two before Election Day?
Yes, weekend voting would extend that “window” in contrast to same-day voting — but we do not now have universal same-day voting, and have never had it; remember absentee ballots and military ballots?
Some suggestions about changing current voting rules benefit one or two of the major political parties.
Weekend voting would neither benefit nor harm this or that political party. It is likely to be party-neutral.
The lead on this has to come from Congress, since a federal statute now prescribes Tuesdays as Election Day for federal elections, and states piggyback onto that rather than having the expense of separate federal and state/local elections.
But there is precedent for Pennsylvania passing legislation approving of weekend voting pending Congressional approval. If Congress demurs, states could also threaten to bill Washington for pro-rata costs of states conducting Tuesday federal voting.
How’s that for an attention-getter?
We aren’t in 1845 any more.
— Denny Bonavita