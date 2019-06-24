The June 12 Another’s Opinion column by the chairman of he Pennsylvania Republican Party about liberal opposition to the Northeast Enhancement Project portrays the uninformed nastiness that now infects American politics at every level. Instead of persuasive argument, the column is peppered with inflammatory and divisive terminology such as “liberal elitists hounded by a radical progressive impulse-driven mob.”
The mean-spirited accusations by Mr. DiGiorgio are not supported by facts. For example, “...the decision by those on the left (who have never had an economics lesson) to oppose the project benefits no one,” when it actually seeks to help protect Planet Earth from the effects of the unfettered use of fossil fuels; “...steps on Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights,” when New Yorks’ initiative certainly does not; and “...will cause New Yorkers to turn to oil which has 38 percent more CO2 than natural gas,” which ignores he awful effect of methane pollution from gas drilling and burning.
The same issue of the Courier Express carried the For Better or For Worse cartoon in which the Patterson daughter Elizabeth says while hugging her loveable dog Farley, “I wonder why God let people run the world?” That is my own sentiment these days.
Dale Adams
DuBois