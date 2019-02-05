Wilbert D. “Pete” Smith, 88, of Chicora, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born September 7, 1930 in Rimersburg, he was the son of George R. and Evelina Margaret (King) Smith.
Pete worked as an “over the road” truck driver for a number of trucking companies in the area.
His memory will be cherished by two brothers, Thomas Smith and wife, Barbara, of Mercer, and George Smith and wife, Darlene, of Rimersburg; a sister, Jennie Best of Rimersburg; several nieces and nephews; and Michelle McCullough of Pittsburgh who was like a daughter to Pete.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Smith; and two sisters, Laura Mae Hook and Bertha Marie Phillips.
At Pete’s request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To express online condolences to Pete’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.