Today

Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Windy. Rain showers early becoming mixed with snow showers later in the day. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.