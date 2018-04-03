William “Bill” Charles Oaks, age 93, was reunited with his loving wife, Dorothy “Dot” (Stahlman) Oaks, Thursday, March 29, 2018, while a resident of the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, Pa.
Bill was the son of the late Allison and Florence (Reinsel) Oaks.
He worked in the lumber business most of his life, having co-owned sawmills with the late Dale Martz. Bill also worked as a custodian for Brookville Area School District and ran parts for Lyon’s Equipment. He would help Russ Alderton Jr., and could be found helping to set up tents for Rankin Auction Service. He was always very active and willing to help until his health declined.
He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army, serving during World War II.
He enjoyed collecting ice tongs, 8-track cassettes, and listening to music. During their younger years, Bill and Dot enjoyed fishing in Canada, camping, riding snowmobiles, and square dancing. Bill loved to attend his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events when he was able. He was always tinkering and trying to fix stuff.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Sandi (Randy) Alderton, Pat (Will) White; grandchildren: Missie (Dan) Rankin, Chris (Katy) Alderton, Dan Alderton, Erik (Brittanie) White, and Michael (Steph) White. His great-grandchildren include: Braden, Ty, and Josie Rankin; Madelyn, Xavier, and Jaxson Alderton; Isaiah and Elijah Alderton; Evoleht and Finn White; Ronin and Lexan White; also surviving is his sister, Mildred Fenstermaker, and several other family members; all will cherish his memory.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Dale “Jim” Oaks; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Bill at a visitation that took place on Monday, April 2, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA, 15825. A funeral service immediately followed the visitation, beginning at 12 noon, and was officiated by Pastors John Thomas and Jim Fillhart. Interment took place at Roseville-Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, or to the Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois, Pa. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information can be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
