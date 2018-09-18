William E. Johnston, 83, of Distant, died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at his daughter’s home in Mayport.
Born September 22, 1934 in Saltsburg, he was the son of Roscoe and Mae Johnston.
Mr. Johnston attended school in New Bethlehem, and was a corporal in the U.S. Army, until his discharge in 1958.
He married Kay Neese on October 8, 1955 in New Bethlehem. She survives in Distant.
Mr. Johnston was a heavy equipment operator/driller working out of Operating Engineers Local 66.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Along with his wife, survivors include a son, William C. Johnston and his companion, Laurie Black, of Ford City; a daughter, Karen Doverspike and her companion, Jamie LeVier, of Mayport; five grandchidren, Christina Nesbitt and her husband, Nick, of Goose Creek, S.C., Tracy Johnston of Pittsburgh, Shelby Johnston and her companion, John Goodman Jr., of New Bethlehem, Cody Doverspike of New Bethlehem, and Shad Doverspike and his companion, Alicia Reynoso, of Orlando Fla.; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Altobelli and her husband, Jerry, of Kohlersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Richard, Gary and Charles; and two sisters, Shirley McMahan and Gladys Shoemaker.
Per the wishes of the family, there will be no public services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home of Summerville.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Memorial donations may be made to Orphan’s Of The Storm animal shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201.
