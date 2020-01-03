William H. “Bill” Conner, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his daughter’s residence.
Born July 17, 1950 in Huey, he was the son of Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Anthony) Conner.
Mr. Conner graduated from Union High School in 1968 and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He worked in construction for Local Union No. 1058 for 24 years.
Mr. Conner was very involved in the community and was a member of American Legion Post 454, the former past district commander and manager of VFW Post 7132, a member of the PA Gun Owners Association and a member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club.
He attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, and in his free time enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Billie Jo Conner and companion, Darren Laughlin, and Christine D. Culbertson and husband, Kacey, both of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Hailey and Riley Kriebel, Dallas Laughlin, and Paxton, Alexi and Kylar Culbertson; brother, Richard L. Conner of Rimersburg; and sisters, Jean Seybert and husband, Greg, of Rimersburg, Kay Culbertson, of Gailton, and Linda Bowser and husband, Jerry, of Huey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimberly A Birocco.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Conner's honor to VFW Post 7132, 7132 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
To send a condolence to Bill’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.