William H. “Bill” Jagnow, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born December 31, 1927, in Baldwin Township, he was the son of Gus and Nora (Gillespie) Jagnow.
He married Pearl (Traister) Mong on July 17, 1993, and they spent many wonderful years together. They liked to travel and had many memorable experiences taking trips to Whitehall Camp and Cook Forest.
Mr. Jagnow was a member of the Baker Street Church of God, attended the men’s fellowship group and in his younger years sang in the choir.
He worked for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union and was a former member of the Rimersburg Lions Club.
Mr. Jagnow enjoyed golfing and organizing trips to Myrtle Beach for winter golf. He also enjoyed watching football and collecting baseball cards.
He loved attending family reunions and getting together with family and friends.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Pearl Jagnow; a daughter, Linda Langone of Tampa, Fla.; a step-son, Jack Mong and his wife, Carol, of Lake Helen, Fla.; step-daughters, Barbara Laurin and her husband, Kenneth, of Bridgeville, and Darla Lipps and her husband, Dennis, of Rimersburg; three grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Elsie Grant and husband, Harry, Hilda Booze, and Clair Narrod and husband, Wendell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jagnow; a son, William Jagnow; a brother, Gus Jagnow; and a sister, Louise Chiodo.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, January 16, at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the church with the Rev. John A. Milliron and the Rev. Tina Lipps co-officiating.
Military honors will be presented at the church by the American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Garden, Cheswick.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Jagnow’s honor to Baker Street Church of God, P.O. Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248; or Whitehall Camp and Conference Center, 580 Whitehall Rd., Emlenton, PA 16373.
To send a condolence to the family or view a tribute honoring Mr. Jagnow’s life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
