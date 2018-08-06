William L. Johnston, 82, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, August 5, 2018, at his home.
Born April 9, 1936, in Shippenville, he was a son of Leonard C. and Juanita Gale Bullock Johnston.
He married Judy Ann Swartfager on August 23, 1958. She preceded him in death.
Mr. Johnston worked as a lumberjack and carpenter all his life and was an employee of Aldo Francheski for 29 years.
He was a member of the New Bethlehem Moose Lodge No. 366 for more than 50 years and was also a social member of the VFW Post No. 415 of New Bethlehem.
Survivors include a son, William Allen Johnston; four daughters, Cindy JoAnn Johnston, Patricia Gale Rearick, Victoria Ann Johnston and Amy Suzanne Johnston; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Robert and James Johnston; and two sisters, Patricia Summerville and Elaine Shoup.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Johnston; and three sisters, Maxine Jeanerette, Georgine Fulton and Retha Wells.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of William L. Johnston to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA, 16214.
