William Patrick “Pat” Conners, 82, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, June 11, 2021 at his residence, following an extended illness.
Born December 2, 1938 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Margaret Annabelle (Sinclair) Conners.
He attended Juniata College and Pitt.
Mr. Conners worked for Signal Financial Corporation for 37 years and went from trainee to vice president to president of the company.
He was the first chairman and president of the Redbank Valley Community Center and was honored by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Mr. Conners was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and was also a staunch conservative Republican.
He was also the CEO and partner of Fiduciary Funding out of Tallahassee, Fla. and a member of the board of directors for T.A. Title Company in Media.
He married Deanna (Zduniak) Conners on October 3, 1959. She survives.
Survivors also include four children, Jenny Ann Conners of Moon Township, Patrick Joseph Conners Sr. and his wife, Eileen, of Fairmount City, Christine Conners Lacey and her husband, Kevin, of Diamond Bar, Calif. and Sean Conners of Fairmount City; eight grandchildren, Erin Jane, Patrick Joseph Jr., Ryan, Jeremy, Casey, Philip, Maureen and Max; one great-grandson, Atticus; and a brother, Ronald Conners of Newton Falls, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Tim Conners.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, with the Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery mausoleum in Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Conners' honor to the Passavant Memorial Homes, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA 15086.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.