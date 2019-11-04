William Stephen Burns, 71, of Sligo, died Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 after many years of declining health.
Born September 1, 1948, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Thomas R. Burns Sr. and H. Noreen Elliott Burns.
He was well known, being from a fifth generation family century farm.
In high school, Mr. Burns drove a milk truck and knew all the area farms and back country roads.
He also enjoyed country music and was a disc jockey at Union High School for the school dances.
Mr. Burns married the former Wendy Emig on May 26, 1973. She survives him.
He was a dedicated farmer and a part-owner of Burns Farms and Burns Trucking.
Mr. Burns enjoyed collecting antiques, especially Fiesta Ware and those related to farming.
He was caretaker at the “Kennel on the Hill” for family pets, which he dearly loved.
Mr. Burns was an avid gardener and loved cooking family recipes, sharing meals with family, friends and farm hands.
He made a family favorite spaghetti sauce from his harvest.
Mr. Burns took great joy in renovating his properties, especially his camp. Many happy hours and fires, that could never be too big, were shared at his special gathering place along the river, at Burns Camp.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Wendy; five wonderful children, Clinton Rhea Burns and his wife, Dusty, of Sligo, Stephanie Kay Frances and her husband, Ron, of Pittsburgh, William Andrew “Billy” Burns and his wife, Abbey, of Lakeland, Fla., Jonathan Clayton Burns and his girlfriend, Snehal, and Shawn Thomas Burns and his girlfriend, Natalie, all of Pittsburgh.
Mr. Burns was especially proud of his grandchildren, Carter and Caden Burns of Sligo and Nolan and Lexan Burns of Lakeland, Fla.
He is also survived by his two brothers, Thomas Rhea Burns Jr. and Randall John Burns and his wife, Trudi; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Thomas R. Burns III.
The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at the Grace Community Church in Sligo.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Larry Piper and the Rev. Tom Switzer presiding.
A dinner will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Sligo Ambulance Service, Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA. 16214, or to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA. 16254.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.