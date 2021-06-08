William T. “Butch” Wiser, 78, of Sligo, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
Born March 2, 1943 in Sligo, he was the son of William Homer and Martha (Hackbarth) Wiser.
He grew up in Sligo and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.
Mr. Wiser was employed by the Owens Illinois Glass Plant as a crew leader for many years.
He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and caring for the plants in his home.
His memory will be cherished by his sons, Chad Wiser and Todd “Andy” Wiser and wife, Colleen, all of Sligo; and grandchildren, Tyler and Jasmine Wiser.
Mr. Wiser was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra L. (Phillips) Wiser; a son, Ryan S. Wiser; brothers, Merle “Bud” Wiser, Richard Wiser, Jack Wiser, Kurt Wiser, Kenneth R. “Hutch” Wiser and Robert Wiser; and a sister, Kaye Heeter.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Piper officiating.
Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
For those unable to attend services or who wish to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.