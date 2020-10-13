BROOKVILLE — Approximately 80 students from Brookville Area High School used their artistic talents to paint the town Tuesday morning in the annual Halloween window painting contest.
The contest, which has been held in downtown Brookville for more than 50 years, is sponsored by the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.
Art teacher Stephen Jaworski said, “Because of covid and social distancing, we don’t have as many students and businesses participating this year.”
According to Jaworski, the school typically sends about 135 students down for the day of painting. This year Art One was removed from the list of classes that participate, and the number of students reduced to 80.
Although the morning started out with showers, Jaworski said, “We don’t let a little rain stop us. It seems like there is always a hurricane coming when I schedule this, and I think there is one coming this year. But that didn’t stop us.”
As students were painting their pictures, high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni and assistant principal Kyle Gordon walked down Main Street, seeing the works in progress.
Barbazzeni said, “This event is such a great way to collaborate with our community and show off the talents we have at BASD. When I first came to BASD I was impressed with this event, because it is unique to our district and town. The students enjoy the opportunity to contribute to the community and the local residents enjoy seeing the students working and creating the artwork that is loved by everyone.”
The paintings will be judged “differently this year” Chamber director Jolene Hartle said. E-mails were sent to the businesses “and they will be able to vote for the top five. Voting will be done online.”
The winners of this year’s contest will receive their trophies next week at the high school. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place winners, as well as the Best of Show.