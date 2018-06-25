DEANVILLE – A Wine Festival to benefit Just Us For The Animals will be held this Saturday, June 30, at the Stumble Inn near New Bethlehem.
Tickets are on sale now. For $25, early bird tickets can be purchased to avoid the line. Regular admission is $20.
The event will feature 10 wineries and a number of crafters and vendors. Acoustic music and a sign party will round out the day’s events.
Tickets can be purchased at the Tina Unger Hair Salon, (814) 275-3981; the New Bethlehem Moose; Jean Gilmore at (814) 275-1348; Stephanie Bonanno at (814) 221-0688; Hinderliter’s Hair Salon; TechReady Professionals; Fitness Down Under; Deb’s Twisted Scissors, Craig’s Barbershop in Clarion; and the Punxsutawney Moose.
