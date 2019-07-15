LUCINDA – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 80th Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Lucinda were recently announced:
• Grand Prize $5,000 — Gina Seitz, Lucinda.
• $2,000 — Steve Mauersburg, Owings, Md.
• $1,000 — Ben Strickenberger, Oil City.
• $500 — Leroy Armagost, Lucinda.
• $300 — Max Wolbert, Cranberry.
• Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner — Ann Huebert, Lucinda.
• Kronospan Laminate Flooring — Ann Huebert, Lucinda.
• Golf-N-Stay at Cross Creek Resort — Bill Nebinski, Knox.
• $300 Sheetz Card — Ron Rapp, Miola.
• Nintendo Switch — Andrea Grolemund, Punxsutawney.
• Dual Function Grill — Rob Bauer, Lucinda.
Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:
• “Broken Star” Quilt — Darlene Flick, Leeper.
• “Pastel Addison Star” Quilt — Donna Hamil, Emlenton.
• Kronospan Laminate Flooring — Linda McCloskey, Lucinda.
• Garden Bench donated by Lander’s Inc. — Karen McGriffin, Emlenton.
• $100 — Pat Holford, Westminster, Md.
The Super 50-50 winner was Dan Guntrum, Rimersburg.
Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists include:
• Overall female winner: Sara Lander.
• Female 14 and under: Taylor Dailey.
• Female 15 to 19: Alexandra Ochs.
• Female 20 to 29: Jessica Troup.
• Female 30 to 39: Erika Carpin.
• Female 40 to 49: Erin Smithley.
• Female 50 to 59: Pam Baughman.
• Female 60 and over: Renee Bodden.
• Overall male winner: BJ Roth.
• Male 14 and under: Brady Pierce.
• Male 15 to 19: Nate Datko.
• Male 20 to 29: James Seidle.
• Male 30 to 39: AJ Mayernik.
• Male 40 to 49: Todd Mcgill.
• Male 50 to 59: Tony Ruth.
• Male 60 to 69: Al Lander.
• Male 70 to 79: Frank Rapp.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School.