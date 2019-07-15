LUCINDA – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 80th Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Lucinda were recently announced:

• Grand Prize $5,000 — Gina Seitz, Lucinda.

• $2,000 — Steve Mauersburg, Owings, Md.

• $1,000 — Ben Strickenberger, Oil City.

• $500 — Leroy Armagost, Lucinda.

• $300 — Max Wolbert, Cranberry.

• Faller’s La-Z-Boy Recliner — Ann Huebert, Lucinda.

• Kronospan Laminate Flooring — Ann Huebert, Lucinda.

• Golf-N-Stay at Cross Creek Resort — Bill Nebinski, Knox.

• $300 Sheetz Card — Ron Rapp, Miola.

• Nintendo Switch — Andrea Grolemund, Punxsutawney.

• Dual Function Grill — Rob Bauer, Lucinda.

Winners of the Rosary Society prizes are:

• “Broken Star” Quilt — Darlene Flick, Leeper.

• “Pastel Addison Star” Quilt — Donna Hamil, Emlenton.

• Kronospan Laminate Flooring — Linda McCloskey, Lucinda.

• Garden Bench donated by Lander’s Inc. — Karen McGriffin, Emlenton.

• $100 — Pat Holford, Westminster, Md.

The Super 50-50 winner was Dan Guntrum, Rimersburg.

Liberty 5K Run-Walk medalists include:

• Overall female winner: Sara Lander.

• Female 14 and under: Taylor Dailey.

• Female 15 to 19: Alexandra Ochs.

• Female 20 to 29: Jessica Troup.

• Female 30 to 39: Erika Carpin.

• Female 40 to 49: Erin Smithley.

• Female 50 to 59: Pam Baughman.

• Female 60 and over: Renee Bodden.

• Overall male winner: BJ Roth.

• Male 14 and under: Brady Pierce.

• Male 15 to 19: Nate Datko.

• Male 20 to 29: James Seidle.

• Male 30 to 39: AJ Mayernik.

• Male 40 to 49: Todd Mcgill.

• Male 50 to 59: Tony Ruth.

• Male 60 to 69: Al Lander.

• Male 70 to 79: Frank Rapp.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit St. Joseph Catholic School.

Recommended for you

Tags