BROOKVILLE – Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Jefferson County will hold a free Winter Germination Workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Jefferson County Conservation District Office in front of the fairgrounds.
Materials needed are a planting container such as an opaque milk or other drink container, scissors or a small utility knife, duct tape, seeds and a small bag of Jiffy Seed Mix or other seed starting soil.
Common milkweed seeds will be available for those who do not have spring seeds.
Summer seeds such as tomatoes, peppers and tender vines, do not germinate well in Zone 5. Natives and perennials do very well.
Just set the containers out in the snow in a sunny spot and when Mother Nature decides it’s time for them to germinate, they will.
No refreshments will be served.
This is a free introductory session of the upcoming Summer Workshops. A presentation, workshop and garden activity will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Conservation District Office by the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Pre-registration is required through Cvent. Workshop supplies will be provided to participants who register for all six months or at least a month ahead of time. Take home a Vermicompost bin, a compost bin, a water collection barrel and more.
Full registration is $90 and monthly registrations are $25 each. An immediate family member is free.
For more information, call (849) 849-7361, Ext. 508 or e-mail JeffersonMG@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.