The high school winter sports season officially kicks off this weekend, with a vast majority of the area teams competing either Friday or Saturday — or both in most instances.
The opening weekend for basketball is always headlines by an abundance of tip-off tournaments, and this year is no different.
On the girls’ side, both Brockway and Brookville are hosting tourneys while several other area squads will hit the road in tip-off contests.
Brockway’s annual to-off event will have a little different look this year as Moniteau replaces fellow KSAC school Redbank Valley in the event. Moniteau takes on defending champ DuBois in the opening game Friday at 6:30 p.m., while host Brockway battles Clarion at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s matchups are early ones, with the consolation game set for noon and championship at 2 p.m.
Over in Brookville, the Lady Raiders host their annual tournament that once again features Clarion-Limestone, Clearfield and North Clarion. Those games are intermixed with the boys tournament in Brookville.
Clearfield and North Clarion square off at 3 p.m., with Brookville taking on C-L at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the consy game is set for 2 p.m. and the title clash at 5:30 p.m.
Out of the area, the DuBois Central Catholic girls are once again in the Marion Center Tip-Off Tournament, and the Lady Cardinals drew a tough assignment.
A fourth team couldn’t be found for the event this year, so the Lady Cardinals are forced to play a doubleheader on Saturday against host Marion Center (12 p.m.) and Bishop Carroll (3 p.m.). Junior varsity games between the schools will be played prior to those matchups.
Marion Center and Bishop Carroll will play Friday night, meaning each will only have single games on Saturday.
A pair of area schools, St. Marys and Johnsonburg, will compete in the Kane Tip-Off Tournament — an event that rotates each year between the schools involved.
Johnsonburg plays Coudy in the opener at 7 p.m., while St. Marys takes on host Kane at 8:30 p.m. Game times for Saturday were not available.
The Ridgway girls also go to Union this weekend, which is not a tournament-style event. The Lady Elkers will play Reynolds at 3 p.m. Friday and Commodore Perry Saturday at 2 p.m. Those two opponents will play Union on the opposite days.
On the boys’ side in basketball, DCC and Brookville are each hosting their annual tip-off tourneys.
The teams are the same as last year at DCC, with Johnsonburg playing Punxsutawney at 6 p.m. and host DCC battling Marion center at 7:30 p.m.
Game times are the same on Saturday, with the consy matchup at 6 and championship at 7:30 p.m.
Over in Brookville, the opening game pits Brockway vs. Warren at 4:30 p.m. The host Raiders battle St. Joe’s Prep at 7:30 p.m. The consy game Saturday will be played at 3:30 p.m. and the title contest at 7:30 p.m.
A trio of area schools will once again compete in the Keystone Tip-off Tournament, which was won in thrilling fashion last year by DuBois in double overtime (65-63) against St. Marys.
DuBois opens its season Friday against Clarion at 6:30 p.m., while St. Marys takes on the host Panthers at 8 p.m. Saturday’s game times are the same, with the championship closing out the weekend at 8 p.m.
Two other area boys team will open the year with single regular season games Friday night at Elk County Catholic hosts Kane and Ridgway travels to Cameron County. Both of those contests are at 7:30 p.m.
Several of the area wrestling teams start their seasons this weekend at various two-day tournaments (Friday-Saturday): DuBois (Eastern Area Wrestling Invite at Gtaeway High School), Brockway (DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg) and Ridgway (Hickory Invitational).
St. Marys hosts its annual one-day kickoff tournament on Saturday, while Brookville travels to the Greenville Duals that same day. Johnsonburg will also be at the McDowell Invite on Saturday.
A pair of swimming and diving teams also will hit the pool Friday, as DuBois travels to Hollidaysburg (6 p.m.) and Brookville treks to Oil City (6 p.m.).