DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 18°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 18°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:04 AM
- Sunset: 05:13:07 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES, FOLLOWED BY HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 9 TO 13 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 17 INCHES, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...THROUGHOUT CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH COULD CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR FORECASTS AND REVIEW WINTER WEATHER SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WINTER. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.48 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.63 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.5 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
