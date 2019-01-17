A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire region from 1 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts there will be snow, heavy at times, possibly followed by heavy mixed precipitation. There is expected to be total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches throughout central Pennsylvania, with localized amounts of up to 17 inches, and a small amount of ice accumulation. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. See page A7 for more details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.