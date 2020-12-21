Today is the winter solstice and we will be celebrating Christmas in a few days. This has been one of the strangest years in our lifetimes, so 2020 may deserve its own special rites and rituals.
Me, I got up and lit my solstice candle this morning. It is a Scandinavian tradition that I picked up from a friend some years ago, and it does help prepare you for the shorter days and longer nights ahead. It burns all day and is extinguished at bedtime.
Winter is here. It doesn’t last forever.
Which is a very good thing because 2020 seems as if it has been 9,987 days long, not counting weekends and holidays.
I can’t say that I’m bursting with holiday cheer this year. Apparently, most people aren’t. This has been a harder year than you might think.
Just the same, I’m all a-flutter because I got a Christmas present in the mail from my daughter and her family. Gifts among immediate family members are tending toward the compact and useful this season. On the other hand, my grandsons are beyond the age of expecting mountains of toys, and cash is still king even if it is in the form of a gift e-card.
People are still baking cookies and making up trays of them for friends and family. A couple of area restaurants have them for sale. If you can, buy your cookies from one of our eateries because they can use every dime of business this year.
I have been seeing a lot of Christmas-dinner ads from restaurants, too. While fully cooked holiday meals have been available for many years, the ones being offered this year are simply scrumptious. Maybe this stay-at-home thing isn’t so bad after all.
We are missing the usual community cantatas, living Nativities and children’s Christmas plays. I can’t think of any way to make up for those. I mean, there are some things that don’t lend themselves to a Zoom meeting.
The good news is, we had a smallish wowser of a snowstorm last week. Ordinarily, this would have touched off a round of school cancellations, but it didn’t seem all that special since the kids have been studying at home again. Fortunately, there were school district superintendents here and there who told everybody to take a snow day anyway and to go out and build snowmen.
I liked that a lot. In a year when everything has been turned upside down and inside out, kids still need the specialness of a day of legal hookie. I’m feeling less grumpy just sitting here thinking about it.
The extended weather forecast seems to be indicating a white Christmas for us this year. For some reason, I’ve been thinking about sled riding this winter. It probably seems wildly inappropriate for somebody my age, but it was a common thing when I lived in State College.
You can do that social distancing thing out in the fresh air. You can interact with friends at a safe distance. You may end up in a better frame of mind.
You may also end up spraining or breaking some important body part, which is worse right now than in a normal year. Hospitals are short of beds. Just be extra careful and choose a small hill rather than the one between Washington and Penn streets.
I might give the little one beside my mom’s house a try. If nothing else, the dog will get a kick out of it. After all, Kallie learned about planting rosebushes and growing tomatoes for the first time this year.
I guess my point is that this holiday season isn’t going to look like the ones we have become accustomed to. It may look more like the ones of World War II, but those seemed to have been okay. People then were accustomed to making a sacrifice here and there.
So, 2020 has been bumpy. Next year will be better. Maybe it won’t be 100-percent “normal,” but anything seems like an improvement right now.
Me, I’m ready for the vaccine because I don’t follow conspiracy theories. Truth is usually far more interesting and useful.
If you have had a bad reaction to some vaccine in the past, just don’t take the one for COVID. Leave the rest of us alone. Reactions are generally rare anyway, and the few that have happened with the Pfizer vaccine can be treated with what amounts to an Epipen.
Even that sure beats ending up in the hospital on a respirator. Ask anyone who has made it home after a bout with COVID-19.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]