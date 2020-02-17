By now you’ve probably seen television news coverage about this coronavirus coming out of China. It is a good idea to take it seriously. I won’t ruin your day by giving you all the mountain of details, but it could be as disruptive as the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.
So, rather than declaring doom and perdition, maybe we should take a look at how our ancestors dealt with the influenza a century ago. While flu viruses belong to an entirely different branch of the family, coronaviruses often cause similar symptoms.
One thing that became apparent during the 1918 outbreak was the usefulness of good supportive care. What’s that, you say? Good old-fashion home nursing.
This is the perfect time to state that I am not a medical professional and haven’t even played one on television. I am merely sharing information that I’ve been collecting over the past months and years. Talk to your real doctor or other qualified medical professional for medical advice.
Knowing how to use a thermometer is a useful skill. While a lot of people use the electronic varieties these days, you can still buy updated versions of the old bulb thermometers that our mothers used on us when we had measles or chickenpox.
The voice of experience says that you need to practice using one of the bulb thermometers. I took somebody’s temperature with one back in December and had to really think about how to use it. It wasn’t difficult, but I did have a short moment of staring at it blankly before remembering my old skills.
It is good to remember that 98.6 degrees is the average temperature of a human body. My mom, daughter and I tend to have 97.7 as our personal averages. We can start feeling sick at 99.6 degrees.
For that reason, you want to take a person’s temperature more than once, maybe multiple times separated by a few hours. It’s a good idea to write it down in a small notebook or on a piece of paper in case your doctor needs to track your fever.
Now might be a good time to get a big bottle of acetaminophen or ibuprofen for your medical supply stash. It is simply awful having to go to the pharmacy to pick up fever reducers when you’re sick.
Cough drops are a good idea because the coronavirus often causes a dry cough for several days. Try to take cough suppressants only at bedtime if coughing is keeping you awake. The idea is to encourage coughing, not prevent it, so that the virus has less chance of setting up housekeeping deep in your lungs.
Staying well-hydrated is always a good idea if you’re sick. Taking in enough water helps your body work better in general. If you have a fever, sufficient water helps carry away cells that have been used up fighting the infection.
High fevers tend to break down protein and weaken your muscles. This is why you often feel weak, shaky and tired after a bout of the flu.
Pay no attention to that old wives’ debate over starving a cold and feeding a fever or vice versa. Feed your patient lots of lean protein such as chicken, beef, fish and pork. If the sick person isn’t up to eating a 10-ounce steak, a protein shake might work better.
Now, our great-grandmothers didn’t have all this cutting-edge information available to them back in 1918, but most had a home-nursing book written for the layperson at home. For the most part, they were pretty good. The chapters on dosing patients with castor oil fell out of fashion long ago and for good reason.
Over the years, especially after the Civil War, people have gained a good understanding of infection control. Thorough handwashing has probably saved more lives than all the antibiotics consumed since 1941.
Use soap and warm water if your hands are visibly dirty, and use hand sanitizer if you have just touched something that might be contaminated. I don’t know about you, but these days I find myself in the middle of doing something, stopping and then washing my hands for absolutely no reason.
The experts tell us not to touch our faces, but people tend to do that up to 2,000 times a day without thinking. Touch a contaminated tabletop, touch your eyes and 24 hours later you end up feeling like 10 miles of South Bethlehem alleys. Frequent handwashing can reduce the number of viruses that end up in your eyes, nose and mouth.
I had to mention South Bethlehem’s alleys because both the borough council and residents are wagging their heads over the potholes. A drive down an alley can be a bone-shaking experience similar to the aches, pains and shivers of a good dose of the flu or coronavirus.
So, while it could be an easy thing to give into media-driven panic, I don’t want to be a fearmonger. We just need to take some very simple precautions and we should do all right. After all, it has been 102 years since the Great Influenza and we are still here.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]