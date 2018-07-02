Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.