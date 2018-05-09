HARRISBURG — State officials on Tuesday announced the approval of $55.6 million in funding that will support at least 150 abandoned coal mine reclamation projects that will create new jobs, reduce health and safety risks, and improve the environment and outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Pennsylvania. One of those projects is in Clearfield County.
“Pennsylvania’s mining legacy necessitates continued commitment to remediating and reclaiming former mine lands, eliminating hazards, improving the environment, and benefiting communities,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
The projects approved for funding will remove dangerous steep walls left by mining operations; correct hazardous sinkholes and troughs caused by collapse of underground mines; extinguish underground fires; reforest and revegetate land; and remove acid mine drainage, helping to restore the health of streams, some of which have been contaminated for decades, and potentially enabling the return of fish populations.
In Clearfield County, funds will be used to reclaim the Weber Run West abandoned surface mine in Cooper Township, eliminating a dangerous highwall.
Project funding comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement 2018 Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Grant Fund, and is supported by the active mining industry via a fee on coal mined across the country.
“One-third of the abandoned mine lands in the nation are located in Pennsylvania, largely as a result of hundreds of years of coal mining prior to modern laws, regulations, and safeguards,” said Eric Cavazza, director of the DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation. “DEP receives around 800 requests annually for assistance from the public for AML problems and constantly evaluates eligible sites, assigning a higher priority to sites that pose a public health, safety, or property risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.