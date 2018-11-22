HARRISBURG — The Department of General Services is creating more opportunities for small and small diverse businesses to work with the commonwealth, Secretary Curt Topper announced Tuesday. The department recently increased the annual revenue limits to $38.5 million for self-certified small businesses to be eligible for the Small Business Contracting Program through the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) Small Business.
“Increasing the revenue limit for self-certifying small and small diverse businesses to $38.5 million is a big deal for the commonwealth and especially for the businesses that will now be able to participate in the Small Business Contracting Program,” Topper said. “As part of our efforts to be a ‘Government That Works,’ we are making it easier for growing businesses to compete for, and be awarded, commonwealth contracting opportunities without affecting their eligibility for the program.”
The revenue eligibility requirement limits to self-certify as a small business had remained the same since 2012. Previously, the program was limited to small businesses with annual revenue less than $7 million for building design services, $20 million for construction or procurement goods and services and $25 million for information technology goods and services. The increase to $38.5 million will put the Commonwealth’s maximum cap more in line with Federal Government levels. The Commonwealth’s cap however, will be across-the-board for all business types.
“I encourage any small and small diverse businesses who may have had trouble meeting eligibility requirements in the past, due to their annual earned revenue, to contact us and take advantage of the new increased limits. The key here is for these newly-qualifying small diverse businesses to self-certify as a small business as soon as possible.”
After registering as a a supplier with the commonwealth through Pennsylvania’s Supplier Portal, self-certification as a small business is the first step towards being able to do business as a small diverse business with the commonwealth. Once a small diverse business self-certifies as a small business, they can immediately begin to compete for contracting opportunities as a small business, while still pursuing their third-party SDB certification, which is required to be considered a verified small diverse business in the commonwealth’s program.
“Our number one goal is to increase the number of small and small diverse businesses that do business with the commonwealth and the amount of contracting dollars spent with those businesses,” Topper said. “Getting that self-certification is the first-crucial step towards starting that process.”
The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) implements programs to increase contracting opportunities for small and small diverse businesses.
BDISBO also provides training, technical assistance, and support for small and small diverse business owners to help them compete for prime and sub-contracting opportunities with the goal of promoting the economic growth and success of these businesses. In addition, the bureau is also responsible for ensuring contractual commitments are maintained throughout the contract through compliance monitoring activities.
For information on BDISBO’s programs; or how to become a DGS self-certified small business or verified small diverse business, visit BDISBO online.