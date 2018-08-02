MEDIA — Pennsylvania is home to more than 1,000 farmers’ markets, with local, nutritious, and affordable produce generating more than $140 million for the commonwealth’s economy. Today, in recognition of those significant contributions, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that Governor Tom Wolf has declared August 2018 as Produce Month in Pennsylvania.
“The commonwealth is a leader in the production of fruits and vegetables, and the impact these products have on our communities is far-reaching and profound,” said Sec. Redding. “We continue to support the growth and consumption of Pennsylvania produce, and we continue to encourage Pennsylvanians to eat fresh, eat healthy, and buy local--three of the most important things a consumer can do for themselves and for their community.”
During his visit to Linvilla Orchards in Delaware County today, Sec. Redding noted that Pennsylvania farmers’ markets offer a variety of benefits to local economies. For instance, he said, every $100 spent at a farmers’ market contributes $48 to the local economy.
In addition to the economic impacts realized through the consumption of local produce, Redding also noted that farmers’ markets can help combat food insecurity by providing affordable, or even free, food to Pennsylvanians at risk for hunger.
He reminded eligible residents that they can access fresh, Pennsylvania-grown produce — at no cost — through the Women Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. Participating markets can be found at pafmnp.com. Voucher holders can search for a participating market in their area or an area they are visiting. Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through Nov. 30.
