HARRISBURG — As restrictions are eased and some businesses are beginning to reopen in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf's mandated statewide business shutdown, the Wolf administration is threatening enforcement action against any restaurant that offers dine-in services in advance of Wolf's removing that element of his March 19 business closure executive order.
Enforcement action would be taken under the auspices of the Department of Agriculture, a spokesman said, and penalties can be as severe as fines of $10,000 per day of operation and revocation of the business's license.
Outlining the order of enforcement actions that would be taken, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, “It’s important that Pennsylvania’s restaurants don’t stray from the course now, we’ve come too far, sacrificed too much to change our path. Restaurants are encouraged to continue only offering their services for carry-out or delivery.”
The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety will enforce the order, Russell said.
Wolf’s order prohibits restaurants in counties in both the red and yellow phases from offering dine-in service and limits them to offering take-out and delivery options only.
Food safety inspectors will follow up on reports of restaurants offering dine-in service in violation of the order, Russell said, and once confirmed, the following actions will be taken by the department:
— Warning letter from the Departments of Agriculture and Health;
— Follow up inspection;
— If still in violation of the order at follow up inspection, adjudication to suspend the businesses retail food license;
— If the business continues to operate after license is revoked, citations will be filed with the magisterial district judge;
— The department may pursue civil penalties of up to $10,000 per day of violation.
The department will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and collaboratively across other agencies — such as with the Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board — to report and follow up on violations, Russell said.
Restaurants under the agriculture department’s jurisdiction that are inspected as a result of such complaints will have public reports with details of violations filed in Pennsylvania’s restaurant inspection database, publicly accessibly via the department’s website or the free EatSafePA mobile app for both Apple and Android devices.
Reports related to food safety concerns or restaurants offering dine-in services can be made online through the department’s Food Safety Complaint Form.
Pennsylvania restaurants and retail food establishments are required to comply with Secretary Levine’s worker safety order and adhere to guidance issued by the department for Retail Food/Manufacturing Processes for Sanitization and Diagnosed Employees.