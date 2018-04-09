ANNVILLE — During National Limb Loss Awareness Month veterans are reminded of the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program, administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).
Through this program, eligible Pennsylvania veterans currently receive a pension of $150 per month.
“This pension is an example of how the commonwealth reaches out to assist our veterans who have sacrificed so much,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We currently have 1,800 veterans enrolled in the program and want to spotlight this all month in the hope that we can sign up additional eligible veterans. If you think you, a family member, or a friend is eligible, please follow the contact instructions so we can further assist our Pennsylvania heroes.”
Eligibility criteria:
- Served in the military honorably.
- Resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.
- Suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).
- At least a 40 percent disability compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Pennsylvania veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county in which they reside to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.