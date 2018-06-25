WOLF’S CORNERS – The 78th Annual Wolf’s Corners Fair, located in northern Clarion County near Tionesta, will open Sunday, July 1 and continue to July 7.
An $8 pay-one-price admission include all shows, midway rides, parking and entrance into the fairgrounds.
This year’s schedule includes:
Sunday, July 1
• Poultry Judging — 10 a.m.
• Grounds Open — Noon.
• Fair Exhibits Accepted and Set — 1 to 7 p.m.
• Rabbits/Guinea Pig Judging — 2 p.m.
• Antique Tractor Pull — 2 p.m.
Monday, July 2
• Home Economic/Ag Commodity Judging — 9 a.m.
• Swine Judging — 10 a.m.
• Cattle Judging — 2 p.m.
• Grounds and Gates Open — 4 p.m.
• Stall/Cage Decorating Contest — 4 p.m.
• Carnival Opens — 5 p.m.
• Fair Exhibits Open — 6 p.m.
• Baked Goods Auction — 6:30 p.m.
• Farm Stock and Tuff Farm Tractor Pull — 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 3
• Goats/Sheep Judging — 10 a.m.
• Equine Halter Judging — 2 p.m.
• Compact Car Demo Derby Registration — 4 p.m.
• Grounds and Gates Open — 4 p.m.
• Carnival Opens — 5 p.m.
• Compact Car Demo Derby and Small Truck/Mini Van Demo Derby — 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 4
• Grounds and Gates Open — Noon.
• Fair Exhibits Open — Noon.
• Carnival Opens — Noon.
• Kids’ Barnyard Games — Noon.
• Mini Horse Pull — 1 p.m.
• Lightweight Horse Pull — 3 p.m.
• Youth and Ag Livestock Auction — 5 p.m.
• Heavyweight Horse Pull — 6 p.m.
• Coston Cross — 7 p.m.
• Fireworks — 10 p.m.
• Circus Una — Multiple Shows.
Thursday, July 5
• Grounds and Gates Open — 4 p.m.
• Fair Exhibits Open — 4 p.m.
• Carnival Opens — 5 p.m.
• Bull Riding by Rafter Z Rodeo Co. — 7 p.m.
• Circus Una — Multiple Shows.
• Awesome Ag Magic Show — Multiple Shows.
Friday, July 6
• Cowboy Obstacle Race — 10 a.m.
• Pet and Owner Costume Contest — 4 p.m.
• Grounds and Gates Open — 4 p.m.
• Fair Exhibits Open — 4 p.m.
• Carnival Opens — 5 p.m.
• Four-Wheel Drive Truck and Open Tractor Pull — 7 p.m.
• Circus Una — Multiple Shows.
• Awesome Ag Magic Show — Multiple Shows.
Saturday, July 7
• Grounds and Gates Open — 10 a.m.
• Fair Exhibits Open — 10 a.m.
• Carnival Opens — 11 a.m.
• Gutz n Glory Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull — Noon.
• Demolition Derby Car Registration — 4 p.m.
• Musician Robyn Young — 5 p.m.
• Fair Exhibits Released — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Full Size Car Demo Derby and Mid Size Car Demo Derby — 7 p.m.
• Circus Una — Multiple Shows.
• Awesome Ag Magic Show — Multiple Shows.
For more information, visit www.wolfscornersfair.com.
