NEW BETHLEHEM – A Reynoldsville woman is facing forgery and other charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 19 at approximately 11:30 a.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
In addition to forgery, Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, 31, was also charged with theft, access device fraud and unlawfully possessing device-making equipment.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a complaint on Nov. 29 from the manager at Uni-Mart regarding an alleged forgery and theft that had occurred at the convenience store.
The manager reportedly told police that Fenstermaker had been playing “a gambling machine” on Nov. 19 and had won $1. Fenstermaker then returned to Uni-Mart on Nov. 20 with an identical winning ticket for $300. Store employees cashed the ticket and gave Fenstermaker the money, reports state.
Fenstermaker was allegedly in a rush to leave the store before being cashed out, explaining that she had court in Jefferson County.
Store employees later discovered that the ticket was fraudulent, and officers contacted Fenstermaker with the help of the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department.
During a phone interview, Fenstermaker allegedly admitted to using a printing machine to create a fictitious winning ticket that she then cashed for $300. Reports state that she agreed to further interviewing at the New Bethlehem station and said she would bring the machine with her.
While speaking to police at the station on Dec. 2, Fenstermaker again reportedly admitted to creating the fake ticket and cashing it at Uni-Mart. She also demonstrated the printing equipment for officers and gave consent for the printer, paper box and other arts and crafts items to be searched, reports state.
Charges were filed Dec. 5 by NBPD Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.