REDBANK TWP. – A 45-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm on May 2, 2020 along Longview Road in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Traci R. Whitehouse was charged with making false statements under penalty.
While attempting to purchase a firearm at Long Shot Ammo & Arms, Whitehouse allegedly indicated on the transition record that she had never been convicted of a felony or other criminal charge for which a jail sentence of more than a year could be implemented, even if a shorter punishment was received.
Whitehouse signed and dated the paperwork, agreeing that she understood that all answers provided were true and complete, police said.
According to court documents, Whitehouse was denied the sale after it was discovered that she had pleaded guilty to two separate incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 9 and 30, 2011.
During an investigation of the attempted firearm purchase in November 2020, police said Whitehouse’s criminal history indicated that her guilty pleas carried sentences of up to one year for the first conviction and up to two years for the second. The sentences prohibit a person from possessing, using, controlling, selling, transferring or manufacturing a firearm.
Charges were filed March 23 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.