MADERA — State police say a woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bigler Township, Clearfield County, Friday.
Clearfield-based state police report that around 11:30 a.m., Sara J. Shaw, 29, Houtzdale, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Route 53 (Main Street) when she lost control of the vehicle on a left turn and it traveled into the path of an oncoming 2005 Peterbilt truck driven by John E. Skebeck, 64, Patton. Skebeck was unable to avoid a collision; the truck’s front end struck the left side of the Cobalt.
Police said Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to UPMC Altoona, where he was later pronounced dead. Skebeck was not injured.
Police are continuing their investigation.
