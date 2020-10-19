RIMERSBURG – A 23-year-old Corsica woman is facing charges after she was accused of endangering children in her care on July 4 at a home along Atchison Way in Rimersburg.
Zarinia Marie Andreassi was charged with endangering the welfare of children.
According to court documents, on Sept. 8, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a copy of a Children and Youth Services investigation of a report of child abuse. The report alleged that a young child was observed leaning out of a second story window of an apartment along Atchison Way.
Andreassi was reportedly babysitting the child and her older sibling at the time of the incident.
Police spoke with Andreassi on Oct. 1. During the interview, Andreassi reportedly explained that she was doing laundry in another room while the children, a 1-year-old and 4-year-old, were playing in another upstairs room.
While they were playing, the 4-year-old allegedly removed a box fan out of one of the windows and the 1-year-old was looking outside.
Andreassi reportedly said that she received a call from another adult who stated that the younger child was hanging out of the window. Andreassi went to check on the children, but said they were just looking outside. She pointed out that she had attempted to call the children’s mother, but could not get through, court documents state.
Police said the children’s mother called Andreassi a short time later, explaining that she had just heard from another resident at the apartment complex that her one-year-old had been seen hanging out of the window.
Andreassi allegedly never stated that she closed the window to prevent the children from falling out.
During an interview on Oct. 8, the children’s mother reportedly told police that she had been out with her boyfriend on the day of the incident when she received the phone call from the other tenant.
The tenant allegedly explained that she had seen the young child hanging out of the window and yelled at her to get back inside.
While speaking on the phone, Andreassi noted that the children were just looking out the window, and the mother asked that it be closed, reports state.
Two witnesses reportedly told police that they had seen the younger child hanging out of the window. They believed that they observed the older sibling attempting to pull the younger one back inside, police said.
During the investigation, police said it was observed that the window in question was positioned very low to the ground.
Charges were filed Oct. 12 by NB Police.