SLIGO – A 60-year-old Sligo woman was charged with criminal trespassing following an incident on Feb. 23 at approximately 10 a.m. along Colerain Street in Sligo.
Frances Leona Messina reportedly refused to leave property belonging to Valerie L. Best, 50, of Sligo, when asked to do so.
Charges against Messina were filed March 12 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
