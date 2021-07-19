SLIGO – A 30-year-old Clarion woman was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on July 9 at approximately 12:30 p.m. along Park Drive in Sligo.
“With the intent to cause substantial harm or serious public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm,” according to police, Samantha Ann Yager “recklessly created a risk thereof, engaged in fighting or threatening or in violent tumultuous behavior.”
Charges were filed July 14 by state police Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.