SLIGO – A 30-year-old Clarion woman was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on July 9 at approximately 12:30 p.m. along Park Drive in Sligo.

“With the intent to cause substantial harm or serious public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm,” according to police, Samantha Ann Yager “recklessly created a risk thereof, engaged in fighting or threatening or in violent tumultuous behavior.”

Charges were filed July 14 by state police Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos