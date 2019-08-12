EAST BRADY – A Chicora woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident on July 27 along Kellys Way in East Brady.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Mackenzie Leigh Hohn, 26, was charged with three counts of possessing a small amount of marijuana, seven counts of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia and one count of operating a vehicle without rear lights.
While on patrol along Kellys Way, police said they observed Hohn’s 2009 Pontiac vehicle traveling north without registration lights. A traffic stop was conducted at approximately 1 a.m. along Water Street.
A moderate odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from Hohn, and a strong odor of marijuana was observed coming from the vehicle. Hohn had bloodshot and watery eyes, reports state.
When asked, she allegedly admitted to drinking.
During a search, police said three small amounts of marijuana, two jars, a marijuana pipe and sleeve, a pack of Zig Zag wrapping papers, three lighters and an eye drop bottle were discovered inside the vehicle.
Hohn reportedly agreed to field sobriety testing, but was unable to complete the tests as instructed. A portable breath test also showed a positive reading for alcohol.
She was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.150 percent.
Charges were filed Aug. 12 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.