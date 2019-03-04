NEW BETHLEHEM – A Clarion woman was charged with retail theft stemming from an incident on Jan. 23 along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Angela Harris, 55, allegedly stole a purse from Goodwill.
According to court documents, the theft was reported by a store manager who contacted the New Bethlehem Police Department and explained that a customer, later identified as Harris, had left Goodwill with the unpaid item.
Video surveillance reportedly shows Harris entering building and pushing a cart containing a purse around the store.
Harris allegedly admittedly to taking the purse and provided a written confession.
The purse was priced at $19.99.
Charges were filed Feb. 26 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
