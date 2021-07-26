EAST BRADY – A 44-year-old Chicora woman was charged with public drunkenness following an incident on July 17 at approximately 2:20 p.m. along Kellys Way in East Brady.
Police said Christina Elaine Deal was observed in a public place highly intoxicated. She was unable to stand and fell down twice. Deal allegedly admitted to drinking “a lot,” stating that she had three to four alcoholic drinks. She also reportedly refused to take a portable breath test.
Police said Deal was belligerent and had to be told several times to get in the sheriff’s vehicle. She initially refused and was eventually released to her brother.
Charges were filed July 19 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Christopher Airgood with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.