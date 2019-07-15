MADISON TWP. – A Chicora woman was charged after she allegedly stole money from a backpack on June 15 along Long Lane in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Tashawa Lynn Francis, 26, was charged with theft.
According to reports, a known victim, whose name was not released, contacted state police on June 16 to report a theft that had occurred at approximately 7:10 p.m. the day before during a family get-together at his home.
Video surveillance from the scene allegedly shows Francis first looking in the victim’s book bag, before pulling out money from inside and placing it in what appears to be her bra. She then reportedly closed the book bag and continued her business.
In later video footage, police said, Francis is observed discovering and unplugging the camera in the room.
The victim said he later noticed that the camera was unplugged after being asked by Francis if he had any surveillance cameras, reports state. He reviewed the footage himself showing Francis in his backpack.
The victim then reportedly realized that $500 in $100 bills were missing from his wallet that had been inside the bag.
Police said they contacted Francis for an interview regarding the incident. In text messages to the victim, Francis allegedly states that she doesn’t know why she took the money.
Charges against Francis were filed July 10 by state police Trooper Matthew Lingle with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.