PENN STATE DuBOIS 71,
PENN STATE WILKES-BARRE 53
Score By Quarters
PSUWB;9;10;13;21;—;53
PSUD;31;10;16;14;—;71
Penn State Wilkes-Barre—53
Giana Skaff 6 2-3 17, Sheila Carr 5 3-5 15, Leeandra Ricks 1 0-0 3, Aleena Lloyd 5 0-2 12, Danielle Bowman 0 0-0 0, Clairmanie Curtis 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 5-10 53.
Penn State DuBois—71
Kristen Williams 2 0-0 5, Maddie Sprinkle 6 0-0 15, Morgan Silvis 0 2-2 2, Melody Young 5 2-2 12, Hope Bridge 6 1-1 13, Cierra O'Shell 2 2-2 7, Leah Lindemuth 3 0-0 6, Makenzie Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Gracie Hamilton 2 1-1 5, Lauren Young 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 8-8 71.
Three-pointers: Penn State Wilkes-Barre 8 (Giana Skaff 3, Sheila Carr 2, Leeandra Ricks, Aleena Lloyd 2), Penn State DuBois 5 (Kristen Williams, Maddie Sprankle 3, Cierra O'Shell).
