PENN STATE DuBOIS 83,
WESTMORELAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE 58
Score By Quarters
WCC;11;17;17;13;—;58
PSD;19;25;25;14;—;83
Westmoreland Community College—58
Hannah O'Brien 1 0-0 2, Diamond Crawford 6 6-13, 20, Hannah Hempfield 4 3-4 13, Mackenzie Markle 7 2-7 16, Julea Claycomb 1 0-0 2, Mya Johnson 2 0-0 5.
Penn State DuBois—83
Lexey Shick 8 1-2 20, Cierra O'Shell 2 3-6 8, Maddie Sprankle 5 1-1 12, Malliah Schreck 6 3-3 15, Sydney Shaw 3 0-0 8, Morgan Silvis 0 0-0 0, Leah Lindemuth 2 0-0 4, Skylar Ceprish 3 2-6 8, Alllison Easton 4 0-0 8.
Three-pointers: West Moreland 5 (Crawford 2, Hempfield 2, Johnson), PSU DuBois 7 (Shick 3, O'Shell, Sprankle, Shaw 2).