REYNOLDSVILLE — The hottest weather of the summer thus far welcomed fans and drivers from three different states to Hummingbird Speedway for the ‘Gateway Special’ Tom Scott Memorial Street Stock and Semi-Late Model specials.
The Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks were vying for a $2,000 payday while the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models battled for a $1,200 payday. The BWP Bats Super Late Models, Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, and the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders all were running for increased money also.
The night started off with newcomer Mike Wonderling in the #18 of Wellsville, NY taking the checkers and a $1,200 payday in the BWP Bats Super Late Model feature. Then, the #5L of Jon Lee of Mahaffey fought off challenge after challenge from the #1M of Zach Myers of Knox to win the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Model special. Mother Nature arrived yet again just two laps into the Tom Scott Memorial Street Stock special, cancelling the rest of the racing action.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models kicked off the racing action with the #13X of Kenny Schaffer and the #18 of newcomer Mike Wonderling leading the field to the opening green flag for their 25-lap feature. Wonderling jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Schaffer in second.
The #22 of newcomer Cody Rogers all the way from West Virginia settled in third spot behind the two leaders. Kot, who started at the back because of winning last weekend, used the inside line to get passed Rogers for the third spot on lap 3.
The race stayed green for the next 3 laps until a caution for the stopped car of Rogers setup the first and only restart. On the restart, Kot went to the inside of Schaffer to take the second position behind Wonderling. Wonderling received many challenges from Kot on the low side in the remaining 19 laps but he fended all of them off en route to his first win at Hummingbird.
Wonderling was followed by: 2) Paul Kot 3) Kenny Schaffer 4) Jerry Redden 5) Dan Smeal. Kot won the lone heat race.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair and Service Semi-Late Models were next to the track for their 25-lap, $1,200 to win special. The #5L of Jon Lee and the #1M of Zach Myers led the field to the opening green flag.
A quick lap one caution flag kept the field close. On the restart, Lee jumped out to the lead with Myers and the #7-11 of Todd English in second and third respectively. Lee continued to lead until a caution for a crash on the frontstretch on lap 6 setup another restart. On the ensuing restart, Lee pulled out to the lead once again with Myers and English following behind. The race stayed green for three more laps before a spin in turns 3 and 4 brought out the caution once again.
A few more caution flags followed over the next handful of laps. Also, an issue on English’s car on lap 12 gave the third position to the #75 of Denny Curry. On lap 15, a wreck involving Curry and a couple of others put the #3xAA of Doug Surra into the third spot behind Lee and Myers. One more caution came out before the last run to checkered flag. Lee fought off several challenges from Myers in the final 8 laps on his way to cashing in on the $1,200 payday.
Lee was followed by: 2) Zach Myers 3) Doug Surra 4) Bob McMillen 5) Joe Loffredo. Lee, Myers, and English won the heat races.
The three remaining feature races were rained out for the evening. ‘The Gateway Special’ Street Stock feature race will resume next Saturday, July 27th, at the beginning of the program. The Sunny106.5 Pure Stocks and Lockwood Processing 4-Cylinder feature races will be made up on Saturday, Aug. 3rd.
This coming Saturday will be Pittsburgh Circle Track Club Night, as well as Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with their favorite drivers on the racing surface at intermission, and many drivers will have small gifts and treats for fans of all ages. Truitt Farms of New Bethlehem will be giving away kids’ bicycles, Lockwood Processing of Brookville will be giving away sample packages to a few lucky fans, and much, much more.
A special presentation will also be made by the Pittsburgh Circle Track Club. Join us this Saturday on Central PA’s fastest bullring. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with racing to begin at 7 p.m.